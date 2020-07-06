Mkhize: No hard lockdown for Gauteng yet but it cannot be ruled out

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the national coronavirus command council would evaluate whether Gauteng needed to go back to a hard lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that there was concern that the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in Gauteng could overwhelm health facilities in the province.

Mkhize said that the movement of people would continue leading to more infections.

Gauteng's active cases have been rapidly rising since lockdown restriction were eased.

Mkhize said that the national coronavirus command council would evaluate whether Gauteng needed to go back to a hard lockdown.

"At the moment we've not taken a decision for a hard lockdown but it cannot be ruled out as a future instrument that can be used, so if there's a need and it looks like its the only way out, we might have to institute that."

Earlier, Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said that they were looking to introduce stricter regulations.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.