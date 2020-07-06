MJC calls on mosques across SA to remain closed

National government regulations allow for religious services under level three lockdown but restricted to a maximum of 50 people and only if they can exercise proper social distancing.

CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) is again calling on mosques to err on the side of caution and remain closed if they possibly can amid the coronavirus.

When those regulations were first published, the MJC called for caution and, a month on, it's sticking to its guns.

The Western Cape is still the epicentre of the virus, accounting for more than a third of all cases. It’s also the province with the highest Muslim population.

The MJC's Moulana Abdul Khaliq Ebrahim Alli said their view on the reopening of mosques had not changed.

“I advise the committees in hot spots areas to remain closed.”

He explained that mosques were used at least five times a day, this translated into 35 times a week.

Alli added mosques that opened their doors must adhere to safety regulations laid out by government.

“If you intend opening mosques, open them under strict regulations.”

The council is calling on all Muslims to do their bit to preserve and protect lives.

