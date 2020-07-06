Mabuyane: SANDF medical staff deployed will play major role in EC COVID-19 fight

Over 30 military nurses, 12 doctors and 5 clinical associates arrived in the province on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape premier said that the South African Defence Force medical staff deployed to the province would play a major role in helping the province fight COVID-19.

The premier's spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha: "The Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane welcomes the arrival of the military healthcare practitioners from the South African National Defence Force's Military Health Services to beef up the provincial government's provision of healthcare."

Eastern Cape hospitals have been under severe strain and staff at some hospitals have held go-slows over grievances around their working conditions.

