Lesufi: No pupil will be deregistered if they don’t return due to COVID-19

The Basic Education Department said about 2% of all pupils in the country have opted not to return to the classroom.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that no child would be deregistered if their parents decided not to take them to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Basic Education Department said that about 2% of all pupils in the country had opted not to return to the classroom.

Around 2.5 million grade R, 6 and 11 pupils have returned to school on Monday.

The department said that the law, which compelled schools to deregister pupils who did not come to school for 10 consecutive days without an explanation, had been amended.

Lesufi said that they were providing support for anxious parents: “We will have your child’s place in school next year. As I have said, we have just passed that law over the weekend and that communique will start to flow to schools this week so that schools can be aware.”

