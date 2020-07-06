Kenya to reopen to international flights

The move comes as pressure mounts to kickstart the country's ailing economy after four months of coronavirus restrictions which have devastated key industries such as tourism.

NAIROBI - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced a "phased reopening" of the country, with the resumption of international flights from 1 August as well as the lifting of internal travel restrictions.

Kenyatta said in a televised address that "international air travel into and out of the territory of Kenya shall resume effective 1 August 2020".

He also announced the lifting of a ban of movement in and out of the capital Nairobi, the port city of Mombasa and northeastern Mandera, but warned he would not hesitate to "revert to lockdown" if the situation worsened.

