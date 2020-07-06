Keeping distance from parents, elderly could save their lives – Ramaphosa

In his weekly newsletter, the president has highlighted that older people are among those most at risk of contracting the coronavirus, along with those with underlying medical conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that keeping our distance from parents and grandparents at this time could be saving their lives.

In his weekly newsletter, the president has highlighted that older people are among those most at risk of contracting the coronavirus, along with those with underlying medical conditions.

Ramaphosa said that as part of the national effort to contain the coronavirus, protecting the general population must be matched by efforts to protect people who were at greater risk.

Ramaphosa said that while senior citizens may feel socially isolated and lonely, keeping away could save their lives.

He said that sadly, there had been outbreaks at old age homes and care centres resulting in many deaths.

The president said that according to new research published by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), a third of patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 had at least one comorbidity.

This is a significant concern in a country like South Africa that also has a high prevalence of HIV, TB and diabetes.

The president said that we should not expose our elderly mothers and fathers to the virus through social visits, saying that it was best that we all kept in touch by phone or video calls.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.