Health Minister warns of surge in COVID-19 cases in 4 provinces

Zweli Mkhize said it was unclear what the exact numbers would be as the country anxiously waited for the surge in infections.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said from July, Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal would experience much higher increases in COVID-19 infections.

Mkhize said it was unclear what the exact numbers would be as the country anxiously waited for the surge.

During the early stages of the coronavirus in South Africa, Gauteng recorded the highest numbers of infections, making it the first epicentre.

KwaZulu-Natal reported a high death rate, but daily cases in that province have since stabilised.

Following the lifting of the hard lockdown, the Western Cape saw a spike in infections, resulting in it becoming the epicentre.

Mkhize said the Eastern Cape would soon experience a surge in COVID-19 infections.

“The numbers will be the highest in July and August, particularly in Gauteng, the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.”

Mkhize said there were concerns that the rapid increase of cases in Gauteng could overwhelm the province’s health system.

