Gauteng won't return to hard lockdown because of impact on economy - Masuku

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said that the province was still deliberating on applying stricter lockdown regulations. These regulations had already been gazetted, he added.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases over the last month, edging the province closer to the figures seen in the Western Cape.

As of 5 July, Gauteng recorded over 63,000 positive cases.

702's Clement Manyathela on Monday spoke to Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku about the rise.

"We wouldn’t want to return to hard lockdown because of the implications it has for the economy. What we are putting across is that we also have to get into it with proper insight because we’ve got experience with the previous lockdown."

Masuku said that most of the cases being recorded currently did not require hospitalisation. The province currently has 700 beds prepared for coronavirus patients.

He explained that the reopening of the economy and increased movement across areas, towns and cities had contributed to the surge in cases.

