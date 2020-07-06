Gauteng closing on WC COVID-19 infection figures as SA death toll hits 3,199

More than 8,000 new infections have also been reported over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the number of known cases closer to the 200,000 mark.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and seventy-three more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus pushing the national toll to 3,199.

More than 8,000 new infections have also been reported over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the number of known cases closer to the 200,000 mark.

So far, more than 90,000 people have recovered but the recovery rate has dipped to 47%.

The Western Cape still has the highest number of infections but Gauteng is catching up quickly.

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 196 750, the total number of deaths is 3199 and the total number of recoveries is 93 315. pic.twitter.com/ShlSejg5gS — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 5, 2020

