Gauteng closing on WC COVID-19 infection figures as SA death toll hits 3,199

More than 8,000 new infections have also been reported over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the number of known cases closer to the 200,000 mark.

Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited the facility on Friday, 3 July 2020. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter
Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited the facility on Friday, 3 July 2020. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and seventy-three more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus pushing the national toll to 3,199.

More than 8,000 new infections have also been reported over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the number of known cases closer to the 200,000 mark.

So far, more than 90,000 people have recovered but the recovery rate has dipped to 47%.

The Western Cape still has the highest number of infections but Gauteng is catching up quickly.

