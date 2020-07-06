Eskom to cut power to 5 defaulting N Cape municipalities

Collectively the Tsantsabane, Magareng, Kamiesburg, Khai-Ma and Richtersveld municipalities have owed Eskom over R273 million since May.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will cut power to five municipalities in the Northern Cape from Wednesday due to a lack of payment.

Collectively the Tsantsabane, Magareng, Kamiesburg, Khai-Ma and Richtersveld municipalities have owed Eskom over R273 million since May.

The power utility said it's been in talks with them to make payment arrangements, but they had failed to do so.

“Power will be cut off from 6 in the morning until 8 in the evening.

"Residents who may have any questions about the lack of electricity are advised to contact their municipalities as well as their municipal councilors,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantsantsha.