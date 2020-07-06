Elsies River pleads for political intervention to halt deadly gang violence

Elsies River ward councillor said that the community had seen an increase in gang violence since lockdown level 3 came into effect, adding that the community was at its wit's end.

CAPE TOWN - An Elsies River community has called for political intervention to help quell the ongoing gang violence plaguing the area.

Another person was shot dead in Leonsdale over the weekend.

The Elsies River ward councillor said that the community had seen an increase in gang violence since lockdown level 3 came into effect, adding that the community was at its wit's end.

"The people are fearing COVID-19 but they are dying of bullets in Leonsdale."

That's Elsies River ward councillor Franchesca Walker, who said that the Leonsdale community's biggest battle at the moment was gang violence and not COVID-19.

Police have confirmed that an 18-year-old youth died after he was shot in the head in Gaba Village on Saturday night.

But Walker said that that wasn't the only shooting that evening.

"A group of youngsters were just sitting outside, not involved with gangs, where a 13-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a young man was shot in the side and residents rushed them to Tygerberg Hospital."

She said that the community had had enough as there'd been shootings in Leonsdale almost every day.

"Community leaders phoned and asked if I could ask our political leaders and SAPS to sit and meet with the gang leaders to get them around the table to figure out how this can stop."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.