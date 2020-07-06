Eastern Cape postpones return of pupils amid COVID-19 spike

The Eastern Cape has been under scrutiny, with an ever-increasing number of infections and persistent problems with basic health infrastructure.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape's Education Department has decided to postpone the resumption of classes for the second wave of school kids.

Children in grades R, 6 and 11 across the country returned to class on Monday morning.

But the Eastern Cape's rapidly rising COVID-19 caseload spooked officials, and they’ve decided to postpone the return until 20 July.

Already, a group of SANDF medical experts have had to be deployed to the province to provide assistance.

Following Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane's call for the SANDF to help in reining in the spread of COVID-19, 57 military health personnel have been deployed to the province.

Mabuyane will on Tuesday outline the province's community-based COVID-19 response strategy and how SANDF officials will fit into the plan.

The SANDF's Jaco Theunissen, said that future deployments would largely depend on the number of COVID-19 infections.

"We will remain there until the situation changes and there might even be a requirement to send more people there.

Obviously, the Defence Force, as with all government departments, remain active until this pandemic is over."

The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has the highest number of coronavirus infections, with 9,462 cases in total, followed by the Buffalo City and OR Tambo districts.

So far, 19,490 people in the province have recovered.

