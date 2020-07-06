CoJ municipal council given deadline to approve 2020/21 budget

The municipal council has failed to convene to deal with the budget impasse twice with grave implications for the city’s over 15 million citizens.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng provincial executive council has ordered the Joburg Municipal Council to urgently convene a sitting to approve its budget for the 2020/2021 financial year by Friday.

The provincial exco has invoked sections in law supporting its directives forcing the municipality to table the budget and until they comply with provisions of the Municipal Financial Management Act, which states the MEC of Finance must approve all incurred expenditure in the meantime.

The City of Johannesburg council has been a political hot potato, with disagreements among political parties after neither of them failed to gain a majority vote during the 2016 local government elections.



The failure to pass the budget now means that the provincial executive must take steps to ensure that the budget and other revenue-raising measures are approved, including dissolving the municipal council and placing it under administration if the stalemate prevails.



Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cogta Lebogang Maile urged the parties in the council to put the interests of the city’s citizens first and adhere to the directive issued following the provincial exco’s meeting on Friday.

