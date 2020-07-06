City of Ekurhuleni officials donate over R1.4m towards Solidarity Fund

The fund was established by government to support initiatives aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni has donated over R1.4 million towards the COVID-19 national Solidarity Fund.

Mayor Mzwandile Masina said this donation came from executive public officials.

The mayor’s spokesperson, Phakamile Mbengashe, said: “The amount comprises of pledges made from salaries of senior officials over the past three months. These include the executive mayor, speaker of council, chief whip, members of the mayoral committee and heads of departments.”

