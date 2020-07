Police said that there was stone-throwing between local gangs in the area on Sunday when a suspect randomly started shooting.

CAPE TOWN - An 11-year-old boy has survived being shot in Manenberg.

Police said that there was stone-throwing between local gangs in the area on Sunday when a suspect randomly started shooting.

The child was caught in the crossfire and was wounded.

He was transported to hospital.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.