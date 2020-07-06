Bosasa and Nomvula Mokonyane back in spotlight at state capture inquiry

Private contractor Charl Le Roux testified on Monday about renovations done at the home of former Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial company Bosasa has been thrust back in the spotlight at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Last year, former COO Angelo Agrizzi testified that Mokonyane received several payments from the company, now known as African Global Operations.

Le Roux told the Zondo Commission that when he entered the premises of Mokonyane’s Krugersdorp home, he saw an expensive car , which looked like an Aston Martin.

Le Roux said the first time he went there was in 2014. He detailed the renovations he carried out at the house.

“We fixed some things which included the water breaches as the backup system wouldn’t start.”

Agrizzi claimed Mokonyane received cash payments from the controversial company. Mokonyane denied this and said Agrizzi was lying.

