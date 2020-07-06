Arts and Culture Dept pays tribute to late Mary Twala and Welcome Msomi

The country is grieving the passing of two cultural icons.

JOHANNESBURG - The Sport, Arts and Culture Department on Sunday said that South Africa’s performing arts industry had lost immeasurable talent following the passing of veteran actress Mary Twala and playwright Welcome Msomi.

News of Twala and Msomi’s deaths on Saturday sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry with tributes pouring in on social media for the renowned artists throughout the weekend.

RIP to the great Mary Twala 🕊🤍 pic.twitter.com/MYS9onvV6n — Mandy (@MandyHusk_) July 4, 2020

Mary Twala 💔#RIPMaryTwala... deepest condolences to you brother @somizi. May her soul rest in perfect and eternal peace! Her impact on our screens was thorough, complete and indisputably legendary! pic.twitter.com/G9DHcoPyMy — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 4, 2020

Rest In Peace, Welcome Msomi! ✨ pic.twitter.com/DjEJFdKT3e — Siphiwe Mhlambi (@sphiwemhlambi) July 4, 2020

With a career spanning over six decades, Twala captivated South African households with her incomparable talent.

The 80-year-old was admitted to Netcare’s Park Lane Hospital for several days with an undisclosed illness.

The Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture’s Masechaba Khumalo said: “We will always remember Mary Twala as someone who was very loving. She was very selfless, she was always about making people feel good and was one of the very few individuals who have lasted or stood the test of time in the sector of arts and culture and we will remember her forever.”

Khumalo has also paid tribute to acclaimed director Welcome Msomi who died at the age of 76.

Khumalo said that Msomi left a legacy in the creative community, despite being found guilty of stealing R8 million from the Living Legends Legacy programme: “Despite the very public mistakes that he’s made in his lifetime, we cannot rubbish his history. He is a man who has contributed immensely to the development of this sector.”'

While funeral arrangements for Twala and Msomi have not been disclosed, the country has hailed the cultural stalwarts for inspiring a new generation of performers.

