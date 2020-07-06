ANC sends condolences Paul Mashatile after wife, Ellen, passes away

Ellen Mashatile died on Sunday night after a long illness.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has sent its condolences to the family of its treasurer-general Paul Mashatile after his wife passed away.

Just last week, Mashatile's mother also passed away after being ill.

The ruling party said it would be liaising with the family to assist with funeral arrangements.

