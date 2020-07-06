20°C / 22°C
Go

ANC sends condolences Paul Mashatile after wife, Ellen, passes away

Ellen Mashatile died on Sunday night after a long illness.

FILE: ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile. Picture: EWN
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has sent its condolences to the family of its treasurer-general Paul Mashatile after his wife passed away.

Ellen Mashatile died on Sunday night after a long illness.

Just last week, Mashatile's mother also passed away after being ill.

The ruling party said it would be liaising with the family to assist with funeral arrangements.

