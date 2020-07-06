3 minibus taxi employees killed in separate shootings today

On Monday morning, a taxi driver and his assistant were gunned down in Nyanga.

CAPE TOWN - Three minibus taxi employees were shot and killed on Monday, bringing to five the number killed since Friday.

Police said the pair had just arrived in Cape Town after travelling from the Eastern Cape when they came under fire.

In a second taxi-related shooting on the same day, gunmen shot and killed a taxi driver on the corner of Sheffield and New Eisleben roads.

Two other people were badly hurt in that incident.

It's not yet clear if the two shootings are linked.

