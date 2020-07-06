16 Eastern Cape nuns recover from COVID-19

Authorities have worked out that patient zero at the convent was a nun, who worked as a nurse at a local hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Sixteen Eastern Cape nuns who tested positive for COVID-19 are now listed as recovered.

They are part of Mother House Convent where the virus swept through last month, killing five sisters.

Authorities have worked out that patient zero at the convent was a nun who worked as a nurse at a local hospital.

She was quarantined, away from the convent, following her positive diagnosis, but by that stage, more than a dozen of her fellow sisters had contracted the virus too.

Mthatha Catholic Bishop Sithembile Sipuka said provincial health officials stepped in and cordoned off a section of the convent.

“They didn’t take the sister away from there, but they arranged for them to get better there. The convent is huge.”

Sipuka said they had one positive case at the convent.

“They are still in mourning, but they’re picking up their lives. Their spirits are positive.”

The convent is in Mthatha, which is in the OR Tambo District.

It's one of the worst affected regions in the Eastern Cape, with more than 6,000 confirmed cases and almost 100 deaths.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.