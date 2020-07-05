Will govt heed calls to give Mary Twala a state funeral?

Thousands of fans have acknowledged Twala's immense contributions to the South African television and film industry following the announcement of her passing on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – As tributes continue to pour in for the late legendary actress Mary Twala, there are growing calls for her to be honoured with a state funeral.

Thousands of fans have acknowledged Twala's immense contributions to the South African television and film industry following the announcement of her passing on Saturday.

Her celebrity on, Somizi Mhlongo, announced the death on Twitter.

My tree has fallen........lala Ma pic.twitter.com/CjojR7k2uX — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) July 4, 2020

Twala's role in the entertainment industry was recognised in 2019, when she received the Order of Ikhamanga from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Dignitaries and political parties have hailed the actress for her humour, talent and have described her as an icon of our nation's creative community

The African National Congress (ANC) says Twala is an inspiration to all South Africans who leaves behind a proud legacy of a long and inspiring career.

@MYANC has learned with sadness of the passing of iconic South African Actress uMama Mary Twala.

Hamba Kahle Mbokodo! #RIPMaryTwala pic.twitter.com/JwFrQeDr0V — African National Congress (@MYANC) July 4, 2020

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also paid tribute to Mama Mary calling her an activist, who used her platform as an actress to raise awareness on issues affecting South African women.

EFF Statement on the Passing of Mary Twala. #RIPMaryTwala pic.twitter.com/Aq2Y7KX9LH — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 4, 2020

While details surrounding her funeral have not been finalised, calls for governemnt to ensure that she is honoured as one of the nation’s treasures with a state funeral.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.