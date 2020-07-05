20°C / 22°C
Will govt heed calls to give Mary Twala a state funeral?

Mary Twala receives the Order of Ikhamanga from President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – As tributes continue to pour in for the late legendary actress Mary Twala, there are growing calls for her to be honoured with a state funeral.

Thousands of fans have acknowledged Twala's immense contributions to the South African television and film industry following the announcement of her passing on Saturday.

Her celebrity on, Somizi Mhlongo, announced the death on Twitter.

Twala's role in the entertainment industry was recognised in 2019, when she received the Order of Ikhamanga from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Dignitaries and political parties have hailed the actress for her humour, talent and have described her as an icon of our nation's creative community

The African National Congress (ANC) says Twala is an inspiration to all South Africans who leaves behind a proud legacy of a long and inspiring career.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also paid tribute to Mama Mary calling her an activist, who used her platform as an actress to raise awareness on issues affecting South African women.

While details surrounding her funeral have not been finalised, calls for governemnt to ensure that she is honoured as one of the nation’s treasures with a state funeral.

