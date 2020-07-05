Tshwane bus service will remain suspended after COVID-19 cases

The entity has temporarily closed its routes after three bus drivers tested positive for COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Tshwane says it will continue to halt its bus service operations until further notice to ensure commuter and employee safety.

Just last weekend bus services came to a standstill and only resumed on Tuesday.

At least 193 employees have been traced to the first reported case and remain in self-isolation while they wait for their test results.

Tshwane’s head administrator Mpho Nawa said: “Now this is the third case in a row of our drivers testing positive. Our attitude is that instead of causing more harm to human life, let us rather protect it. The management went to test literally everybody. So now we are back disinfecting the buses.”

🔔Reminder: Temporary suspension of Tshwane Bus Service operations and closure of bus depots. #ServiceUpdate pic.twitter.com/8bksmvtWDH — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) July 5, 2020

