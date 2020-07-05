SANDF medical team deployed to Eastern Cape amid virus

Premier Oscar Mabuyane had previously appealed for additional help this week amid calls for the reinstatement of the alcohol ban in the province.

CAPE TOWN – The Eastern Cape government has welcomed the deployment of a team from the military health service, which is expected to bolster the province's fight against the pandemic.

His spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said: “The military health services has deployed 35 military nurses, 12 doctors and 12 clinical members to assist in the fight against COVID-19.”

More than 34,000 infections have been recorded in that province, with 490 related deaths.

There are reports the healthcare system in the Eastern Cape has all but collapsed, with fears that the province will not be able to stave off a catastrophe.

