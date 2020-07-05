20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

Pupils in grades R, 6 and 11 will return to school from Monday

The department briefed the state on the readiness of schools ahead of a further reopening of the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FILE: Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga (L) addressing the media on 1 June 2020 at Sunrise View Secondary School, Rustenburg. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga (L) addressing the media on 1 June 2020 at Sunrise View Secondary School, Rustenburg. Picture: GCIS.
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says provinces that are not ready to receive grade R pupils on Monday must present strategic plans for their return by the end of July.

The department briefed the state on the readiness of schools ahead of a further reopening of the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 2 million grade R, 6 and 11 pupils will return to the classrooms on Monday after almost four months at home.

However, education officials in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the North West have asked grade R pupils to stay at home.

WATCH: Back to schools update

Motshekga said provinces that are prepared must accept all pupils that should be back by Monday.

“Provinces are at different levels of readiness to receive grade R learners. Those who are not ready must provide strategic plans to ensure the reincorporation of grade R learners by no later than the end of July.”

She said grade R and pre-grade R pupils who had already returned to school must continue learning.

“Those schools that meet health protocols can reopen for grade Rs and pre-grade Rs tomorrow.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA