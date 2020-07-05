Pupils in grades R, 6 and 11 will return to school from Monday

The department briefed the state on the readiness of schools ahead of a further reopening of the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says provinces that are not ready to receive grade R pupils on Monday must present strategic plans for their return by the end of July.

The department briefed the state on the readiness of schools ahead of a further reopening of the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 2 million grade R, 6 and 11 pupils will return to the classrooms on Monday after almost four months at home.

However, education officials in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the North West have asked grade R pupils to stay at home.

WATCH: Back to schools update

Motshekga said provinces that are prepared must accept all pupils that should be back by Monday.

“Provinces are at different levels of readiness to receive grade R learners. Those who are not ready must provide strategic plans to ensure the reincorporation of grade R learners by no later than the end of July.”

She said grade R and pre-grade R pupils who had already returned to school must continue learning.

“Those schools that meet health protocols can reopen for grade Rs and pre-grade Rs tomorrow.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.