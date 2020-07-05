Off-duty officer stoned to death, suspects in court one month later
The suspects who are aged between 17 and 39 were arrested by the hawks on Friday – almost a month after constable Mzuvukile Hlahleni was killed at his home.
JOHANNESBURG – Four suspects implicated in the murder of an off-duty policeman in Khayelitsha are expected to make their court appearance on Monday.
The suspects who are aged between 17 and 39 were arrested by the hawks on Friday – almost a month after constable Mzuvukile Hlahleni was killed at his home.
The Hawks say he was murdered following an argument with his girlfriend.
Spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said: “It is alleged that Hlalheni was stoned to death by the family members of his girlfriend and some members of the community close to the family.”