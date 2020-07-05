Madibeng municipality closes offices after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

The municipal office is among several buildings, including the Wonderkop, Bapong and Letlhabile clinics, that have had to be closed due to confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

BRITS, North West – The Madibeng Local Municipality on Friday shut the doors to its Brits office after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The municipal office is among several buildings that have had to be closed due to confirmed cases of the coronavirus. It has been reported that three clinics in Letlhabile, Bapong and Wonderkop reopened on Friday after they underwent deep cleaning.

At the same time, management at the Brits Hospital has suspended visiting hours due to the growing number of cases in the area.

Brits falls under the Bojanala district which remains the epicentre for infections in the province, with over 3,000 cases.

#NorthWestCOVID19| The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West province is5644, with 865 recoveries and 36 deaths. The Province contributes 3.0 percent to South Africa’s burden of disease. pic.twitter.com/EFLRbRPRvy — North West Health (@NorthWestDOH) July 5, 2020

This week, the province recorded a high jump in the number COVID-19 related deaths – going from seven to 36 reported fatalities.

At the same, the provincial education department on Sunday announced that it would halt the return of grade R pupils to schools.

The group was expected to return to class on Monday, along with pupils in grade 6 and grade 11.

The department said the decision was aimed at avoiding an influx of pupils as the number of infections continues to rise.

In its latest COVID-19 report, the department said it had recorded 64 new infections at schools between 29 June and 1 July.

“The district breakdown includes two cases for Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati, twelve (12) for Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, 16 Ngaka Modiri Molema and 34 for Bojanala district making it an epicenter for the provincial department. Some of these reported cases are people who have been infected from out of our schools.”

At the time of the report the total number of confirmed cases in the department was 170.