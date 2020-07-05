Increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions in KZN as cases surge

Over the past week, COVID-19 cases in the province have dramatically increased from 7,786 to 13,984.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says the province has seen an increase of patients hospitalised due to COVID-19.

Over the past week, COVID-19 cases in the province have dramatically increased from 7,786 to 13,984.

This 79.6% increase is the province’s biggest jump over a seven-day period since the country’s first case was diagnosed in March.

Zikalala said 977 COVID-19 patients in the province have been hospitalised.

“A total of 120 patients were admitted to intensive care units in both public and private facilities. Of those admitted to ICU, 37% are using ventilators.”

Zikalala confirms the province has capacity to manage Covid-19.

He’s however cautioned against risky behaviour.

“COVID-19 is here and we need to be vigilant. It is deadly and will cause devastation is we don’t change the way we behave.”

The exponential increase in infections has contributed negatively to the province’s recovery rate which is now 33%, lower than the national average of just under 50%.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.