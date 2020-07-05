‘I have never seen such a thing’ – Cele says Qholani incident was inhumane

Bulelani Qholani was dragged from his home while naked and his structure demolished by the authorities in eThembeni earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN – Police Minister Bheki Cele has described as ‘inhumane’ the manner in which Bulelani Qholani was forced out of his home by law enforcement officers in Khayelitsha.

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media and sparked outrage among many South Africans.

Qholani has since laid a criminal complaint after the attack.

Cele expressed shock and said the case will be prioritised.

“I am surprised by what we find here. Even apartheid we were told to dress up before the special branch officers dragged us out of the house. I have never seen such a thing.”

