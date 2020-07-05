Fatal shooting claims life of 18-year-old in Elsies River

Cape Town police say the teenager died shortly after he was shot in the head.

CAPE TOWN - There has been another deadly shooting in Leonsdale, in Elsies River.

An 18-year-old man was gunned down in Gaba Village on Saturday night.

Cape Town police say the teenager died shortly after he was shot in the head.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Police are investigating a case of murder. Police responded to a complaint and found the body of an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to his head. He died at the scene.”

This isn't an isolated incident, as there have been many victims in Leonsdale recently as a result of an increase in gang related violence.

The area's ward councillor said the violence spiked when lockdown level 3 regulations came into effect.

Last month 34-year-old Lucracia Williams was killed after she was hit by a stray bullet inside her home in the Leo Mews flats.

A 15-year-old boy was murdered days earlier in the same area.

Leonsdale has seen in increase in shootings in recent weeks.

