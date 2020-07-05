Ellen Mashatile, wife of ANC's Paul Mashatile, passes away

The circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear but it’s understood she passed on after battling a long illness.

JOHANNESBURG - Ellen Mashatile, the wife of African National Congress (ANC) treasurer general Paul Mashatile, has died.

The circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear but it’s understood she passed on after battling a long illness.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the ANC said it’s deeply saddened by her death.

"The ANC has learned with sadness of the passing of Manzi Ellen Mashatile, the wife of the treasurer general of the organisation comrade Paul Mashatile. Mrs Mashatile passed on after a long illness. This is a double tragedy for the Mashatile family."

Just last week, the Mashatile family laid to rest the treasurer general's mother, who died last month.

The ANC has called on the public to give the family privacy during this time.

"To the family we extend our condolences at this difficult time and hope the family will find the strength to pull through. The organisation will be liaising with the family on plans for funeral arrangements. May her soul rest in peace."

