Dagga worth R350k seized in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested for the possession of dagga worth R350,000 in Kensington in Cape Town.

Police found 180 kilogrammes of marijuana at a business in 7th Avenue last night.

This happened during an intelligence driven operation in the area.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A 45-year-old man was arrested for dealing dagga. He is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court tomorrow.”

