20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

Dagga worth R350k seized in Cape Town

Police found 180 kilogrammes of marijuana at a business in 7th Avenue last night.

Marijuana, also known as dagga. Picture: EWN
Marijuana, also known as dagga. Picture: EWN
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested for the possession of dagga worth R350,000 in Kensington in Cape Town.

Police found 180 kilogrammes of marijuana at a business in 7th Avenue last night.

This happened during an intelligence driven operation in the area.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A 45-year-old man was arrested for dealing dagga. He is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court tomorrow.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA