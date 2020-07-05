Close to 50,000 COVID-19 recoveries recorded in Western Cape

The Western Cape government said the province had around 16,293 active cases.

CAPE TOWN - Nearly 50,000 people who have contracted COVID-19 in the Western Cape have recovered.

The Western Cape government said the province had around 16,293 active cases.

It's cumulative total number of coronavirus cases is recorded at just over 68,000.

The Western Cape government said total of 73% of people who had contracted COVID-19 in the province recovered.

It said most people who contract the virus will only experience mild symptoms and will be able to recover at home without any complications.

So far, 49,928 people in the Western Cape have been able to beat COVID-19 and recover.

At least 2,052 deaths have been recorded in the province due to COVID-19.

Government said those who're over 55 years old and those with underlying health conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension, are more likely to become seriously ill and require hospitalisation.

It adds that data shows that almost half of all COVID-19 positive people in the province with diabetes have required hospitalisation and of those hospitalised, 45% have died.

PEAK COMING

As the province moves closer to the peak, the Department of Health is recording over 1,000 new cases daily.

The province has worked hard to ensure that for those who do need to be hospitalised, adequate care is available.

These steps include creating additional intermediate care hospital beds at the already functional CTICC Hospital of Hope, the MSF Thusong facility in Khayelitsha and at the Brackengate and Sonstraal facilities, which will be opening soon.

In a statement, Premier Alan Winde explained: “These beds have already allowed us to create space in our acute hospitals, by admitting patients from across the metro's acute hospitals and will play an important role in offering care during the peak.

“[We've] finalised service level agreements with the private sector for critical care, with the first patients already referred to private hospitals.”

Winde adds the province has implemented high flow nasal oxygen treatment, which allows healthcare teams to deliver lifesaving care without the need for an ICU bed or a ventilator.

At least 121 machines are currently available to deliver this treatment, with 43 more on order.

“We have introduced the protocols for the use of steroids, which international research has shown to have positive impacts on the mortality rates of patients who require oxygen or ventilation.”

