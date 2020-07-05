City of CT hits back at Cele over law enforcement comments

This week, four structures were demolished in the Khayelitsha area, and during that operation Bulelani Qholani was removed from his shack naked.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town hit back at the Police Minister's comments about an accountability issue within its law enforcement agencies.

Bheki Cele visited the Ethembeni community in Khayelitsha on Saturday.

That incident has sparked widespread outrage.

#KhayelitshaEviction a Hangberg activist says structures were also violently demolished in Hangberg last month. This is not an isolated incident where the #CityofCapeTown has been “anti black” JK pic.twitter.com/XoIfKUhh0O — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2020

The City is conducting an internal, as well as an independent investigation into the matter.

Addressing the community, Cele said the city's law enforcement agencies do not have adequate oversight mechanisms in place.

“I started dealing with this matter of the non-accountability of the structure since February.”

The City's mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said there are a few bodies which the law enforcement agencies are accountable to.

These include the City's safety and security investigations unit, provincial Department of Community Safety, as well as the provincial Police Ombudsman.

Smith said the City repeatedly appealed for the agencies to be included within the oversight of the police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Cele met with Smith and other senior City officials earlier this year to discuss the legitimacy of policing structures in the metro.

