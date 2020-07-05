ANC in Limpopo accepts decision to reinstate members implicated in VBS scandal

Provincial treasurer Danny Msiza and the deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani appeared in advocate Terry Motau's report into the theft of more than R2 billion from the bank.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule says its provincial executive committee in Limpopo has accepted the party's top six decision to reinstate its members implicated in the looting of the VBS bank.

Provincial treasurer Danny Msiza and the deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani appeared in advocate Terry Motau's report into the theft of more than R2 billion from the bank.

The report exposed politicians, and some of the institution's executive, who allegedly squandered money from hundreds of poor investors in Limpopo.

Seven people were arrested last month for their alleged involvement and have since been released on bail.

ANC Limpopo secretary Soviet Lekganyane was initially opposed to the return of Msiza and Radzilani.

However, speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Magashule said all ANC structures welcomed the decision to bring back the pair.

“We engaged the leadership in Limpopo. It’s a very disciplined branch of the ANC. They have embraced our decision because it is part of the national executive committee and the provincial executive committee.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.