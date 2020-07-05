22-wheeler truck overturns on M1 near Parktown

Traffic has been redirected onto Empire Road and motorists have been urged to drive with caution when approaching that portion of the M1 north.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Metro Police have closed parts of M1 north and Jan Smuts Avenue near Parktown due to an overturned truck on Sunday.

While the circumstances around the crash were still unclear, it’s understood the driver lost control of the vehicle.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers are clearing debris from the scene.

“A 22-wheeler truck overturned on the M1 north that blocked off and traffic was redirected to Empire Road. The left lane is still however cordoned off due to debris and will be reopened in approximately one hour from now. Motorists are advised to drive with caution when driving on the M1 north going past Empire Road.”

! Traffic Advisory !



Truck overturned on the M1N & Jan Smuts Ave, 3x lanes closed, motorists are advised to use alternative routes. #JMPD Freeway Unit on scene. #JHBTraffic @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/xaHzyLYvrx — Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) July 4, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.