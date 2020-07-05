11-year-old boy shot, wounded in gang crossfire

An 11-year-old boy has been shot and wounded in a gang-related crossfire in Manenberg, in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - An 11-year-old boy has been shot and wounded in a gang-related crossfire in Manenberg, in Cape Town.

Details surrounding the incident are still unclear, but some reports suggest gangs in the area started by throwing stones at each other before gun shots were fired.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested.

The police spokesperson, sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, said: “Manenberg police are investigating a case of attempted murder following the shooting incident. According to reports there was stone throwing between local gangs, a 11-year-old boy was caught in crossfire when a suspect randomly fired shots.”

Rwexana added that the man who was arrested following the incident would appear in court.

The shooting comes shortly after an 18-year-old was gunned down in Elsies River.

The teenager died shortly after he was shot in the head.

Rwexana said: “Police are investigating a case of murder. Police responded to a complaint and found the body of an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to his head. He died at the scene.”

This isn't an isolated incident, as there have been many victims in Leonsdale, in Elsies River, recently as a result of an increase in gang related violence.

The area's ward councillor said the violence spiked when lockdown level 3 regulations came into effect.

Last month 34-year-old Lucracia Williams was killed after she was hit by a stray bullet inside her home in the Leo Mews flats.

A 15-year-old boy was murdered days earlier in the same area.