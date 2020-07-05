1 man dies, several dwellings destroyed in early morning fires

A man’s body was found in the debris of a home fire in Nomzamo, while no lives were lost in an earlier fire in Mandela Park on Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN – A man has been killed in a home fire at an informal area in Strand in the Western Cape.

The fire broke out in Nomzamo just before 5 am on Sunday morning.

Cape Town fire crews responded to a fire in Nomzamo in which a dwelling was gutted in Ntanga Street.

Firefighters discovered a man's body among the debris after the blaze had been extinguished.

The scene was then secured and handed over to the police.

A fire had also broken out in Mandela Park in Hout Bay just hours earlier.

It destroyed several dwellings in Holomisa Close just before 2 am on Sunday morning.

It's unclear exactly how many structures were destroyed in this fire and how many residents have been affected.

It took fire crews more than four hours to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.