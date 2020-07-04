Oudtshoorn municipality's main offices closed after COVID-19 case

The greater Oudtshoorn area has also recorded its first two COVID-19 related deaths.

CAPE TOWN - The Oudtshoorn municipality's main offices have been closed for decontamination following a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The office was temporary shut on Friday and will be reopened on Monday.

Meanwhile, the greater Oudtshoorn area has also recorded its first two COVID-19 related deaths.

To date, the area has recorded 89 coronavirus cases, with 59 of those still active.

The municipality's Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe said: “The acting Mayor of greater Oudtshoorn, councillor Noluthando Mwati, has expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. This is the time that we need to support each other more than ever before. People who have COVID-19 need support and not stigmatisation.”

The Western Cape remains the epicentre of the coronavirus in South Africa accounting for 37,8% of infections. The province has also recorded the most number of COVID-19 related deaths.

