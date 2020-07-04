De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards
Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday.
Proteas white-ball captain Quinton de Kock took the Men's Cricketer of the Year, Test Cricketer, and Players' Player of the Year awards at the 2019/20 CSA Awards on Saturday.
This is the second time he has won the main award. The first time was in 2017.
Laura Wolvaardt bagged three awards including Players' Player of the Year, Women's One-day International Player, and @Momentum_za Proteas Cricketer of the Year, while Lungi Ngidi claimed both the T20 and one-day international Player of the Year awards.
Ngidi topped a fine season after returning from injury. In T20 internationals this season, Ngidi took 13 wickets at an average of just 18.76.
De Kock scored 536 runs this season, with a top score of 111 away in India, including four half-centuries against England at home. He also took 25 catches.
Here are the winners:
SA Men's Cricketer of the Year - Quinton de Kock
@Momentum_za Proteas Cricketer of the Year - Laura Woolvaardt
Fans' Cricketer of the Year - David Miller
Players' Player of the Year - Laura Woolvaardt
Women's One-day International Player of the Year - Laura Woolvaardt
Women's T20 International Player of the Year - Shabnim Ismail
KFC Streetwise award - Mignon Du Preez
Delivery of the Year - Anrich Nortje
Test Cricketer of the Year – Quinton de Kock
One-Day International Player of the Year – Lungi Ngidi
T20 International Player of the Year - Lungi Ngidi
Women's International Newcomer of the Year - Nonkululeko Mlaba
International Men's Newcomer of the Season - Anrich Nortje
MSL Young Player of the Year - Janneman Malan
MSL Impact Player of the Year - Tabraiz Shamsi
One-Day Cup Cricketer of the Season Grant Roelofsen
Domestic Players' Player of the Season - Grant Roelofsen
Four-Day Franchise Series Cricketer of the Season - George Linde
Coach of the Season - Wandile Gwavu
Domestic Newcomer of the Season - Wandile Makwetu
SACA Most Valuable Player - George Linde
Scorers Association of the Year - @CGLCricket Scorers Association
Umpire of the year - Adrian Holdstock
Umpires' Umpire of the year - Adrian Holdstock
Provincial One Day cricketer of the year - Ruan de Swardt
Provincial Coach of the Year - Richard das Neves
Provincial Three-Day Cricketer of the Year - Beyers Swanepoel
Provincial T20 Player of the Year - Lerato Kgoatle