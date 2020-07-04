Hawks make breakthrough in CT cop’s murder case

Constable Mzuvukile Hlahleni was killed at his home almost a month ago.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have made a breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of a Khayelitsha policeman.

The Hawks say Hlahleni, who was stationed in Steenberg, was killed apparently after an argument with his partner.

It's alleged that the officer was stoned to death.

The Hawks say those who are believed to have been behind the attack are related to the slain officer's girlfriend, as well as some community members who are close to her family.

In total, four suspects have been apprehended.

Two of them are minors, who are aged 17.

They're set to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

