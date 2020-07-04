‘Handling of Bulelani Qholani reveals new level of police brutality’

Cele and the Western Cape provincial police commissioner visited the Ethembeni community on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says the controversial eviction in Khayelitsha has revealed a new level of police brutality.

Law enforcement officers this week demolished four structures because they were illegally erected on city-owned land.

During the eviction, Bulelani Qholani was hauled from his home naked as officers demolished the structure.

Minister Beki Cele says while there have been allegations of police brutality levelled against the police service, this incident is different.

He says the provincial law enforcement agency needs to be held accountable.

“A naked man was taken out to be seen by the whole world. This is another level of brutality.”

Qholani has laid criminal charges against the law enforcement officers.

“Members of the South African Police Service and Metro Police have structures that look after them. One major problem about law enforcement is that you don’t know where to go next after cases like this. It’s a structure that’s a bit rocky and does not fall under protocols of the law.”

The provincial commissioner's office is handling the case.

#KhayelitshaEvictions Minister Cele addressing the eThembeni community. JK pic.twitter.com/WFxgNcBIPK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2020

#KhayelitshaEviction Axolile addressing Cele as Bulelani Qholani becomes emotional. JK pic.twitter.com/0PotpxGptM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2020

