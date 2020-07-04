Funding for KZN schools severely affected by COVID-19

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said they are now hoping that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will avail the much-needed funds.

DURBAN – Basic educations Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to give an update, on Sunday, on the progress made since schools were reopened.

This comes as the department prepares the return of grade R, 6 and 11 pupils from Monday following months of pupils staying home due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

KwaZulu-Natal education authorities say even though they have re-prioritised their funds in the wake of COVID-19, they are still not sure if they will manage to run schools at 100% this year.

MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the province is in desperate financial need.

KZN has the biggest education system in the country with over 2,8 million pupils at over 6,000 schools.

Mshengu said they have exhausted most of their funds in a bid to assist schools in managing COVID-19.

“One that is for sure, we will not be able to pull through the system without additional funding.”

The MEC said most projects they had planned for this year have been severely affected.

“There are schools we wanted to build, schools we wanted to rehabilitate – we can’t do that. The ICT package that we wanted to rollout we can’t do it at the pace at which we wanted. We had to prioritise the COVID-19 essentials because it was important for us to save lives for both educators and learners.”

He said they are now hoping that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will avail the much-needed funds.

