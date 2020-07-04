COVID-19: W Cape records 45 new deaths

As of 1pm on 4 July, the Western Cape had 15,957 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 67,351 confirmed cases and 49,362 recoveries.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape has recorded an additional 45 deaths linked to the coronavirus.

It brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 2,014.

Today marks the 100th day since South Africa went into lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Western Cape remains the epicentre of the virus in the country, with more than 37 percent of all total infections.

Update on the coronavirus

4 July 2020



It's followed by Gauteng, as more than 30 percent of cases have now been tracked down in that province.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has acknowledged that the lockdown has been hard for South Africans because it’s been a completely new experience for everyone.

Winde has thanked citizens for doing it anyway, adding that the country still has a long way to go.

Since the start of the lockdown in March, government officials have been hard at work to ensure the healthcare system is prepared to deal with the COVID-19 caseload.

In the Western cape, several field hospitals have been established to help in treating COVID-19 patients.

These include the Hospital of Hope at the Cape Town International Convention Centre and the Thusong Hospital in Khayelitsha, providing nearly 1,000 additional beds in the metro.

