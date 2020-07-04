City Power to ‘gradually restore’ power to Alexandra

Large parts of the township were plunged into darkness when criminals attempted to steal copper cables before the station tripped and exploded earlier this week, leaving residents without power for at least four days.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says it will gradually restore power to most parts of Alexandra on Saturday following an explosion at its Vasco Da Gama substation.

Large parts of the township were plunged into darkness when criminals attempted to steal copper cables before the station tripped and exploded earlier this week, leaving residents without power for at least four days.

City Power's Isaac Mangena says the repair work has been delayed due to the extent of the damaged caused by the fire.

“Gradual restoration of electricity has started in the area. We apologise to the residents of Alexandra. This was due to the damage and the repairs that had to be done.”

Mangena says residents need to be vigilant and report cable theft in June alone, four sub-stations in the high-density township exploded, risking the lives of residents who lived in clustered informal houses.

“We appeal to the community and ask them to help us by guarding their own infrastructure to prevent the theft of cables.”

