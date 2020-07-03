Woman allegedly assaulted at Langa Police Station when trying to report rape

Samke Mzukwa said she was raped by a childhood friend in the early hours of Saturday morning and was manhandled at the Langa Police Station where she had gone to report the alleged crime.

CAPE TOWN – A rape victim has accused Langa police of assaulting her while she was at the station to report the crime against her.

Twenty-five-year-old Samke Mzukwa said she was raped by a childhood friend in the early hours of Saturday morning last weekend and went to the Langa Police Station to report the crime.

However, she said that she, her mother and another friend came under attack by officers on duty.

Eyewitness News is yet to receive official comment from police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) about the case.

Mzukwa said a short while after she was sexually assaulted by her childhood friend at her home in Langa in the early hours of Saturday morning, her mother and another friend accompanied her to the local police station to report the crime.

She said that upon their arrival, she was instructed to sit down and wait for assistance, but she was feeling uncomfortable and asked if she could rather stand.

Mzukwa said that an officer told her to then wait outside in a waiting area where she found a crying woman who had been beaten up – she was at the police station to report a domestic violence case but was apparently told to return home.

“I take my phone out and I ask [if I can record] and she says, ‘No I don’t mind’. I am standing facing the lady, so I am not recording the reception area where the police are. Out of nowhere three cops come out, one grabs my phone – as I turn around, pepper sprays me directly in the eyes. My mom jumps up, they pepper spray her, also directly in the eyes. They manhandle my mom, they push [her] and she hits her knee and falls on the floor. The cop who pepper-sprayed me and took my phone first grabs my mom from the floor and throws her out again – at this point, we are now outside the police station.”

Mzukwa said that hours later she returned to the police station and, this time, two women refused to take her statement after she asked what the names were of the officers involved in the attack.

She said the captain eventually called a detective from Bishop Lavis station who helped her open a case and undergo a medical examination.

The rape suspect has since been arrested.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.