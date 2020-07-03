WC Education MEC welcomes staggering of pupil’s return to school

The department on Thursday announced revised plans to phase in remaining grades to allow schools to reach normality by August.

CAPE TOWN – Education MEC Debbie Schafer has welcomed the Basic Education Department's decision to stagger the return to school.

Grade 7s and matriculants returned to the classroom last month, while learners in most other grades were expected to head back to school on Monday.

But the department on Thursday announced revised plans to phase in remaining grades to allow schools to reach normality by August.

However, pupils in Grade R, 6 and 11 are still expected to return to school on Monday while other grades will be phased in during the month.

The minister will provide further details in a media briefing over the weekend.

Schafer said that according to the government gazette, schools that were ready could reopen, but must notify the department accordingly.

“At all times the required safety protocols must continue to be followed. The HoD will be providing details to schools, in the next two days, with parents who are anxious about their children attending class during the global pandemic or who have high-risk comorbidities, a conditional exemption from sending their children to school.

Schafer said that the onus was on the parents to ensure that work was completed at home.

“This will be conditional on parents taking responsibility for overseeing their child’s learning at home and to collect from and deliver to their child’s school whatever is required. We trust that these measures that have been put in place will serve to alleviate many of the concerns raised lately.”

