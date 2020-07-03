20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
Go

Visitors to England from 59 countries will not have to quarantine

Countries such as the United States, Canada and Portugal were excluded from the list.

In this file photo taken on 8 June 2020 passengers wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), including a face mask as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, arrive at Terminal 1 of Manchester Airport in north west England. Picture: AFP
In this file photo taken on 8 June 2020 passengers wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), including a face mask as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, arrive at Terminal 1 of Manchester Airport in north west England. Picture: AFP
11 minutes ago

LONDON - Visitors to England from 59 countries and territories will not have to go into quarantine from 10 July, the British government said on Friday.

Countries such as the United States, Canada and Portugal were excluded from the list.

People arriving in England from a country not on the list will continue to be required to self-isolate until 14 days have passed since they left it.

The list of countries on the list can be viewed here.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in World

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA