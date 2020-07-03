Parts of Soweto, Vaal without power due to load reduction - Eskom

The utility said it was part of its efforts to avoid the network overloading in high-density areas where illegal connections were rife.

JOHANNESBURG - Several areas in Soweto and in the Vaal will not have power for some time on Friday morning as Eskom implements load reduction.

The utility said it was part of its efforts to avoid the network overloading in high-density areas where illegal connections were rife.

Some of the areas affected include Jabulani, Moroka, Naledi, Protea North and South, Sharpeville and Orange Farm.

Eskom's spokesperson Reneiloe Semenya said: “This is an effort to safeguard and preserve our efforts to decrease equipment failure and explosions of substations and transformers.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.