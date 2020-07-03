SACP: ANC risks alienating its constituency if it reinstates VBS accused

The SACP in Limpopo has joined the ANCVeterans League in that province to condemn the decision to reinstate two officials.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has warned the African National Congress (ANC) that it risked alienating its constituency if it went ahead and reinstated those implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank looting.

The alliance partner said it was ready to make its voice heard when the ANC invited it but it was disappointing that consultations were happening after a decision was made.

South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu)'s Limpopo deputy secretary Ronald Mani and ANC councillor Thabang Maupa were shot dead after being vocal on the VBS corruption.

Advocate Ndwamato Joseph Themeli, former Samwu chairperson Timson Tshililo and provincial secretary Patrick Aphane survived shootings.

SACP Limpopo secretary Goodman Mitileni said for these people, the party would never agree with the ANC decision to reinstate Florence Radzilani and Danny Msiza.

“The party as a structure is not going to be associated with such a decision precisely because there has been a serious loss of life by some of our members who were gunned down in the fight against corruption in the VBS scandal.”

The SACP said it spoke for the elderly who queued for days and didn’t get all the money they had deposited: “The working-class suffered the most and they are our constituency. How does an organisation deliberately violate its own constitution and resolutions?”

Mitileni said the SACP would await talks with the ANC to tell them that it would not condone corruption even if it was only alleged.

