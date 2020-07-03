SABC formally restores editorial independence in its newsroom

The move reverses what was known as an upward referral policy introduced during the tenure of former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC has formally returned editorial independence to journalists in its newsroom with the launch of a new editorial policy.

The process was started by the new board in 2017.

Head of news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni: "The journalists in the newsroom have full accountability for what has to be decided in terms of who we cover, how we cover them and how we reflect the voices, so what is being done is to restore the full editorial control of the newsroom."

